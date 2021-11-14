Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of RFI opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.23% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

