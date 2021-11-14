Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $405.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $330.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $342.98 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $270,627.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 593,491 shares of company stock valued at $174,307,706.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

