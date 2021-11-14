Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $378.80.

COIN stock opened at $342.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.93 and a 200 day moving average of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,491 shares of company stock valued at $174,307,706 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

