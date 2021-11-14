CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $74.37 million and $1.33 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00221433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00086965 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

