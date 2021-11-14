Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe Sells 79,500 Shares

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,494,106.90.

Robert John Briscoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Robert John Briscoe sold 20,500 shares of Colabor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$17,425.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of Colabor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

Colabor Group stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 53,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. Colabor Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

