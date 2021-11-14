Colony Group LLC Acquires 319 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 96,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.45. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

