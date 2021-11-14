Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 235,684 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

