Colony Group LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

