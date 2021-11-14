Colony Group LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after buying an additional 518,519 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

LVS stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.