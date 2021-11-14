Colony Group LLC Sells 764 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.60.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $452.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $478.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.