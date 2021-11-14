Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 194,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,803.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 81,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 75.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 76,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $106.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

