Comerica Bank Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,450 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $2,733,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 15.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 43.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neogen by 58.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEOG stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

