Comerica Bank Has $12.18 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of Lumentum worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,429,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,817. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.80 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

