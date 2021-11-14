Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STOR opened at $34.17 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

