Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,841 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 136,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,094. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.