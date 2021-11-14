Comerica Bank Sells 2,890 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $419.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

