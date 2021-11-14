Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.79% of Mesa Laboratories worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $313.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $327.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $3,366,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

