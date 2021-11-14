Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.52. Comerica reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Comerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,442. Comerica has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

