Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 26,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,911,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 30,350,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,283 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

