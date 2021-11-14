Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853,418 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,200,761 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $43,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,498,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

