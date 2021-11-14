Comparing Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Abiomed alerts:

This table compares Abiomed and CVRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 19.37 $225.52 million $3.24 111.39 CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 15.32% 15.80% 14.12% CVRx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abiomed and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25 CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Abiomed presently has a consensus target price of $363.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.79%. CVRx has a consensus target price of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 35.58%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Abiomed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abiomed beats CVRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.