Comparing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CEVA and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57% Wix.com -10.61% -62.41% -8.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CEVA and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wix.com 0 5 16 0 2.76

CEVA presently has a consensus target price of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.77%. Wix.com has a consensus target price of $276.55, indicating a potential upside of 38.32%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than CEVA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Wix.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.95 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -367.85 Wix.com $988.76 million 11.33 -$165.15 million ($2.41) -82.96

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.