Comparing MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MOGU and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 1.13 -$50.06 million ($0.58) -1.64 Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.19 -$44.39 million ($0.74) -2.50

Steel Connect has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. Steel Connect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MOGU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MOGU and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

MOGU currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 194.74%. Given MOGU’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% Steel Connect -7.23% -79.45% -3.38%

Summary

MOGU beats Steel Connect on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

