Comparing Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.40 million N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 863.72 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.45

Tenaya Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 9 0 0 2.00

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 192.21%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -1,143.19% -28.57% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Tenaya Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

