Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.20 Million

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $212.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.30 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $282.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.20 million to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $71.85. 137,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -70.24%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,518,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.