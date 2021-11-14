Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after acquiring an additional 438,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMP opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.24%.

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

