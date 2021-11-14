Compugen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 373 call options.

Compugen stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.