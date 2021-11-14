CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.50 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of CompX International to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CIX stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. CompX International has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.47.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

