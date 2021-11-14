CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.50 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of CompX International to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CIX stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. CompX International has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.47.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

