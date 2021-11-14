Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $4.29 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $144,565.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,139.40 or 0.99445038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.00349734 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.20 or 0.00533662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00182771 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001435 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001142 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,928,926 coins and its circulating supply is 11,315,555 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

