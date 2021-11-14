Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises about 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Rayonier worth $104,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 1,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 87,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $40.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

