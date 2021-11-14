Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $122.42 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Progressive worth $122,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

