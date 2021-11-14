Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $26.48 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $26,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

