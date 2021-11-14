Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $33.15 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,388 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of frontdoor worth $33,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,328,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 253,388 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in frontdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

