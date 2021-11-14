Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $56.86 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $56,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,451.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,433.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2,312.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.