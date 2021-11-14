Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 145,550 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,550 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $87,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Graco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.