Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 26,122 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,122 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $156,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $336.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.71. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

