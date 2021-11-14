ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.