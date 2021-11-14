Contrasting First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get First Bancorp alerts:

76.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $319.03 million 5.62 $81.48 million $3.82 13.19 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 6.23 $77.76 million $2.09 17.81

First Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 34.25% 12.07% 1.37% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 33.56% 10.83% 1.42%

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Bancorp pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.