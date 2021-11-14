Contrasting Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 14.06 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -16.23 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.42 $37.52 million $0.37 7.97

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Minerals and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 136.14%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 53.67%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98% Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Golden Minerals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

