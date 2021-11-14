Contrasting Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Alset EHome International -324.78% -80.62% -69.90%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hang Lung Properties and Alset EHome International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Alset EHome International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 8.73 -$331.40 million N/A N/A Alset EHome International $16.24 million 4.57 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Alset EHome International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hang Lung Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

