Contrasting Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insight Enterprises and a.k.a. Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.44 $172.64 million $5.77 18.28 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Insight Enterprises and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $110.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.30% 17.39% 5.49% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats a.k.a. Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

