Contrasting Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) & Its Rivals

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ: VWTR) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vidler Water Resources to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources Competitors 307 960 1172 33 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Vidler Water Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vidler Water Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million $10.00 million 23.50 Vidler Water Resources Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 4.05

Vidler Water Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Vidler Water Resources Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

Risk and Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

