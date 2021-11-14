Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.13.

CTS opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.99. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

