Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.13.
CTS opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.99. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
