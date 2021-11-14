Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Shares of CNVY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.