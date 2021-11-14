Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.
Shares of CRBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 2,264,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,033. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $132.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.