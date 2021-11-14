Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Shares of CRBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 2,264,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,033. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $132.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 154.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

