CoTrader Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $2,671.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

