Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce $177.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.93 million and the lowest is $177.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $707.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.51 million to $707.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $861.05 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $876.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $215.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

