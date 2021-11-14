Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $44.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. Coupang has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.