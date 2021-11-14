Craig Hallum Boosts Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $20.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $19.08.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.