Craig Hallum Lowers Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $15.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of AEVA opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

